⚠️ Audit finds safety and oversight issues at ND Veterans Home

An audit of the North Dakota Veterans Home for the period ending June 30, 2025 found several serious problems:

A resident died after being served a meal that did not follow their doctor-ordered diet. During an onsite lunch review, auditors saw another resident also receive the wrong diet because the dining system didn’t match the doctor’s orders.

follow their doctor-ordered diet. During an onsite lunch review, auditors saw another resident also receive the wrong diet because the dining system didn’t match the doctor’s orders. Staff performance reviews for three employees involved in the choking death did not mention disciplinary actions for the incident, and two were still rated as “meeting expectations,” which can affect salary increases.

involved in the choking death did mention disciplinary actions for the incident, and were still rated as “meeting expectations,” which can affect salary increases. One salaried administrative leader was paid $56,766 in overtime . Auditors found inconsistencies between reported hours and computer log-in records.

. Auditors found inconsistencies between reported hours and computer log-in records. An administrative assistant was approving their manager’s financial transactions, totaling about $9.7 million in expenditures, despite not having the level of knowledge normally expected for that role.

The state auditor’s office says the full audit report is available to read online.