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📢 $24/hr Head Start Transportation & Facilities Manager job open
📢 Apply by Dec. 3: Head Start Transportation & Facilities Manager
The Turtle Mountain Head Start program is hiring a full-time Transportation & Facilities Manager at $24.00/hour.
Job dates: Open 2026-11-13 through 2026-12-03
Role: Oversee all Head Start buildings, grounds, playgrounds, and vehicles; manage bus routes and drivers; handle safety drills and inspections; coordinate repairs; manage budgets and records; and drive a daily bus route.
Minimum requirements:
- High school diploma or GED
- 5 years experience in facilities, transportation, operations, or maintenance
- Valid Class B Bus Driver’s License
- Supervisory experience
To apply (in person only):
Bring a completed and signed application plus:
- Copy of diploma/GED or transcripts
- Copy of valid driver’s license
- Copy of valid insurance
- Optional: Tribal enrollment, related certificates, DD214 for veteran points
Submit your packet to the TMBCI Human Resource Department.
Questions? Call 701-477-2600 and ask for Elaine Nadeau or Lori Monette.
Indian and veteran preference apply among equally qualified candidates.
More Info: Headstart Transportation & Facilities Manager | Tu...
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