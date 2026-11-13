📢 Apply by Dec. 3: Head Start Transportation & Facilities Manager

The Turtle Mountain Head Start program is hiring a full-time Transportation & Facilities Manager at $24.00/hour.

Job dates: Open 2026-11-13 through 2026-12-03

Role: Oversee all Head Start buildings, grounds, playgrounds, and vehicles; manage bus routes and drivers; handle safety drills and inspections; coordinate repairs; manage budgets and records; and drive a daily bus route.

Minimum requirements:

High school diploma or GED

5 years experience in facilities, transportation, operations, or maintenance

experience in facilities, transportation, operations, or maintenance Valid Class B Bus Driver’s License

Supervisory experience

To apply (in person only):

Bring a completed and signed application plus:

Copy of diploma/GED or transcripts

Copy of valid driver’s license

Copy of valid insurance

Optional: Tribal enrollment, related certificates, DD214 for veteran points

Submit your packet to the TMBCI Human Resource Department.

Questions? Call 701-477-2600 and ask for Elaine Nadeau or Lori Monette.

Indian and veteran preference apply among equally qualified candidates.