📢 Full-time janitor job open with TMBCI

TMBCI is hiring a full-time Janitor for the Old Bowling Alley/Mini Casino/Probation Office at $15.00/hour.

Application window: Nov 13 – Dec 3, 2026

Work: Clean floors, restrooms, offices, and common areas; sweep, mop, vacuum, disinfect; empty trash; restock supplies; do light upkeep like changing bulbs; follow safety rules.

Minimum requirements:

High school diploma or GED

18+ years old

Able to lift up to 40 lbs and do physical work for long periods

and do physical work for long periods Reliable, can work independently, follow instructions, and communicate clearly.

Preference: Indian preference and veteran preference apply among equally qualified applicants (must provide proof such as tribal enrollment and DD214 for veterans).

How to apply:

Submit a completed, signed application in person to the TMBCI Human Resource Department with:

Copy of diploma/GED or transcripts

Copy of valid driver’s license

Copy of valid insurance

Any related certificates and tribal enrollment (if applicable)

Questions? Call Elaine Nadeau or Lori Monette at 701-477-2600. Incomplete or hard-to-read applications will not be scored.