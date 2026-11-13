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📢 TMBCI hiring full-time janitor at $15/hour (apply by Dec 3)
📢 Full-time janitor job open with TMBCI
TMBCI is hiring a full-time Janitor for the Old Bowling Alley/Mini Casino/Probation Office at $15.00/hour.
- Application window: Nov 13 – Dec 3, 2026
- Work: Clean floors, restrooms, offices, and common areas; sweep, mop, vacuum, disinfect; empty trash; restock supplies; do light upkeep like changing bulbs; follow safety rules.
Minimum requirements:
- High school diploma or GED
- 18+ years old
- Able to lift up to 40 lbs and do physical work for long periods
- Reliable, can work independently, follow instructions, and communicate clearly.
Preference: Indian preference and veteran preference apply among equally qualified applicants (must provide proof such as tribal enrollment and DD214 for veterans).
How to apply:
Submit a completed, signed application in person to the TMBCI Human Resource Department with:
- Copy of diploma/GED or transcripts
- Copy of valid driver’s license
- Copy of valid insurance
- Any related certificates and tribal enrollment (if applicable)
Questions? Call Elaine Nadeau or Lori Monette at 701-477-2600. Incomplete or hard-to-read applications will not be scored.
More Info: Janitor | Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians
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