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⚠️ Wilton 48-hour street parking rule through May 2027
8 days ago
⚠️ 48-hour street parking rule in Wilton through May 2027
The City of Wilton is enforcing its 48-hour parking restriction under Ordinance 9.1410 now through May 1, 2027.
- Any vehicle, trailer, camper, or recreational vehicle parked on city streets must be moved at least once every 48 hours.
- If you don’t move it within 48 hours, you may face fines and/or towing at the owner’s expense.
If you park on the street—at home, at a friend’s, or with a camper—set a reminder to move your vehicle within that 48-hour window to avoid tickets and towing and help keep city streets accessible and clear.
More Info: 48-Hour Parking Restriction | City of Wilton
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