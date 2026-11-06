⚠️ Wilton 48-hour street parking rule through May 2027

⚠️ 48-hour street parking rule in Wilton through May 2027

The City of Wilton is enforcing its 48-hour parking restriction under Ordinance 9.1410 now through May 1, 2027.

Any vehicle, trailer, camper, or recreational vehicle parked on city streets must be moved at least once every 48 hours .

parked on city streets must be . If you don’t move it within 48 hours, you may face fines and/or towing at the owner’s expense.

If you park on the street—at home, at a friend’s, or with a camper—set a reminder to move your vehicle within that 48-hour window to avoid tickets and towing and help keep city streets accessible and clear.