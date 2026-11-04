📢 Dickinson schools highlight healthy choices for Red Ribbon Week

📢 Dickinson schools mark Red Ribbon Week with safety lessons

Dickinson Public Schools recently celebrated Red Ribbon Week with fun dress‑up days, school spirit, and talks about making healthy choices.

Students met with SRO Officer Mauser and Sheriff Corey Lee, who spoke about safety and making responsible decisions.

Elementary students also joined special presentations led by the Southwest District Health Unit and Dickinson Middle School’s National Junior Honor Society. They learned about the health risks of tobacco, kratom, and energy drinks, and why it’s important to make safe, informed choices.

The week focused on building healthy habits, positive choices, and supportive school communities across DPS.