📅 Thanksgiving food drive at North College Hill Kroger

Join the Thanksgiving Cram A Cruiser 2026 food drive on Saturday, November 21st, from 9 AM – 12 PM at the North College Hill Kroger.

All donations will go to local food pantries and families.

They are asking for:

Holiday meals

Turkeys

Hams

Non-perishable foods

If you’re able, swing by during the event window and drop off items to help neighbors enjoy a good holiday meal. Together we can make a difference this holiday season.