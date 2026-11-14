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North College Hill
📅 Thanksgiving Cram A Cruiser food drive at Kroger
13 days ago
📅 Thanksgiving food drive at North College Hill Kroger
Join the Thanksgiving Cram A Cruiser 2026 food drive on Saturday, November 21st, from 9 AM – 12 PM at the North College Hill Kroger.
All donations will go to local food pantries and families.
They are asking for:
- Holiday meals
- Turkeys
- Hams
- Non-perishable foods
If you’re able, swing by during the event window and drop off items to help neighbors enjoy a good holiday meal. Together we can make a difference this holiday season.
More Info: THANKSGIVING CRAM A CRUISER 2026 • North College H...
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