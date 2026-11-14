📅 Thanksgiving Cram A Cruiser 2026

Help stock local food pantries and support families in need this Thanksgiving.

Drop off donations on Saturday, November 21, from 9 AM – 12 PM at the North College Hill Kroger.

They are asking for:

Holiday meals

Turkeys

Hams

Non-perishable foods

All donations will go to local food pantries and families. If you’re doing your grocery shopping anyway, consider grabbing a few extra items to share.

Together, neighbors can make the holidays a little brighter for everyone.