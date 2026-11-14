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North College Hill
📅 Donate food at Thanksgiving Cram A Cruiser Nov. 21
12 days ago
📅 Thanksgiving Cram A Cruiser 2026
Help stock local food pantries and support families in need this Thanksgiving.
Drop off donations on Saturday, November 21, from 9 AM – 12 PM at the North College Hill Kroger.
They are asking for:
- Holiday meals
- Turkeys
- Hams
- Non-perishable foods
All donations will go to local food pantries and families. If you’re doing your grocery shopping anyway, consider grabbing a few extra items to share.
Together, neighbors can make the holidays a little brighter for everyone.
More Info: THANKSGIVING CRAM A CRUISER 2026 • North College H...
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