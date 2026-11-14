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Cincinnati
📅 Thanksgiving Cram A Cruiser food drive at Kroger
11 days ago
📅 Thanksgiving food drive: Cram A Cruiser at Kroger
Join the Thanksgiving Cram A Cruiser 2026 food drive on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 9 AM–12 PM at the North College Hill Kroger, 7132 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45231.
Police will be collecting food to “cram” their cruiser, and all donations will go to local food pantries and families.
They are asking for:
- Holiday meals items
- Turkeys
- Hams
- Non-perishable foods
If you’re able, swing by during the event with some groceries to share. Together, neighbors can help make the holidays brighter for local families.
More Info: Calendar • THANKSGIVING CRAM A CRUISER 2026
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