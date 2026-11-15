North Chicago is still a hot spot for pharma leadership, and AbbVie keeps adding high‑impact manager roles. If you’ve got clinical operations or documentation chops, these are worth a look.

Employer: AbbVie

AbbVie Location: North Chicago, IL (hybrid; onsite Tue–Thu , local to Lake County, IL / Irvine, CA / Florham Park, NJ)

(hybrid; onsite , local to Lake County, IL / Irvine, CA / Florham Park, NJ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role is eligible for long-term incentive programs; includes benefits like medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k))

Lead risk management and central monitoring across global clinical trials in AbbVie’s Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM) model. Ideal if you have 10+ years in clinical operations, deep ICH/GCP knowledge, and want to shape strategy and coach cross‑functional teams.

Employer: AbbVie

AbbVie Location: North Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role is eligible for long-term incentive programs; includes benefits like medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k))

Run day‑to‑day VAULT eTMF operations and lead process improvements for AbbVie’s Clinical Documentation Center. Good fit if you have 6+ years in pharma, strong project management skills, and enjoy training, mentoring, and owning system enhancements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—AbbVie updates roles often, and similar jobs tend to pop up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.