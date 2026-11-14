North Chicago is hot right now for finance pros, especially in pharma. AbbVie has several senior roles open for people who like numbers, systems, and complex budgets.

Employer: AbbVie

AbbVie Location: North Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed; role includes short-term incentive eligibility

Own standard-cost maintenance in SAP S/4HANA for multiple manufacturing sites, support month-end close, and dig into cost variances. Good fit if you have 4+ years accounting (with manufacturing experience) and enjoy process improvement and detailed cost analysis.

Employer: AbbVie

AbbVie Location: North Chicago, IL (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed; role includes long-term incentive eligibility

Lead audits on clinical, pre-clinical, and CMC documents as part of AbbVie’s Quality Dossier Program. Ideal if you have 5+ years in pharma or medical devices, plus QA or Regulatory experience and want a role that mixes auditing, metrics, and presenting to senior leadership.

Employer: AbbVie

AbbVie Location: North Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed; role includes long-term incentive eligibility

Lead budget planning, LRP, and forecasting for AbbVie’s Business Technology Solutions group, and oversee financial governance across a complex IT portfolio. Best for someone with 8+ years in finance/IT budgeting, strong Excel skills, and experience managing large, multi-stakeholder budgets.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.