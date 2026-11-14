North Chicago is busy right now for senior leaders, especially in manufacturing and real estate. If you’re ready for a big next step, these roles put you close to the action and decision-making.

Employer: Razorjack Recruiting / R G Resources, Inc (confidential client)

Razorjack Recruiting / R G Resources, Inc (confidential client) Location: Greater Chicagoland / North Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on CFO role with a private equity–backed, multi-site manufacturing company. You’ll partner with the CEO, own FP&A, cost accounting, plant-level performance, and build out the finance team and systems to support aggressive growth and potential acquisitions.

Employer: Razorjack Recruiting / R G Resources, Inc (confidential client)

Razorjack Recruiting / R G Resources, Inc (confidential client) Location: Primary U.S. operating site / North Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Top COO seat leading end-to-end operations, supply chain, and global manufacturing partners for a PE-backed manufacturer. You’ll drive Lean improvements, SIOP, quality, and international sourcing while scaling multiple plants and serving as a key partner to the CEO and CFO.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: North Chicago, IL (Portfolio Advisory Group)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $161,670 – $190,200 + benefits

Lead complex, multi-market real estate transactions for major corporate clients. This director role owns portfolio strategy, negotiations, cost-savings analysis, and team leadership, with strong exposure to senior stakeholders and high-impact deals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—good executive roles move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.