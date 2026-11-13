North Chicago is buzzing with healthcare roles right now, especially in neurology and patient access. If you’re looking to grow your career with big-name employers, these are worth a look.

Employer: AbbVie

AbbVie Location: North Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact leadership role overseeing safety surveillance for neuroscience products across their full lifecycle. Great fit for an MD/DO with 2+ years of residency who enjoys data, pharmacovigilance, and cross-functional teamwork.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Captain James A. Lovell FHCC

Location: North Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive; EDRP eligible (loan repayment up to $200,000)

Serve a unique mix of Active Duty, recruits, and Veterans in an integrated federal health center. Role includes inpatient and outpatient neurology, teaching responsibilities, strong federal benefits, pension, 401(k), and generous paid time off.

Employer: AbbVie

Location: North Chicago, IL (US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help providers and field teams break down insurance and prior auth barriers so patients can get their meds. Ideal for someone with 3–5 years in healthcare reimbursement, billing, or specialty pharmacy who likes problem-solving and phone-based support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles you can explore from the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.