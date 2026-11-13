North Chicago is buzzing with science roles right now, especially in pharma and biotech. If you’ve got a strong lab or clinical background, this is a great moment to look.

Employer: AbbVie

AbbVie Location: North Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base pay range disclosed by employer but not specified in posting)

Lead peptide drug product formulation work and analytical method development for new peptide therapies. This role is hands-on in the lab, using HPLC/UPLC, MS, and advanced peptide analytics to support preclinical and clinical development, while also mentoring junior scientists and shaping analytical strategy.

Employer: AbbVie (via BioSpace listing)

AbbVie (via listing) Location: North Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base pay range disclosed by employer but not specified in posting)

Drive chemical process R&D for small molecules and other modalities to supply API for tox, clinical trials, and product development. You’ll design and scale synthetic routes, stay deep in modern organic chemistry, publish your work, and help build robust, commercial-ready processes.

Employer: AbbVie

AbbVie Location: North Chicago, IL (also options in Waltham, MA & South San Francisco, CA)

(also options in Waltham, MA & South San Francisco, CA) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base pay range disclosed by employer but not specified in posting)

Lead a team that runs biomarker operations for Phase 1–3 trials in Immunology and Neuroscience. This is a strategic, people-leadership role where you manage biomarker project managers, vendors, budgets, and timelines to keep precision medicine studies on track.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing links to more roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.