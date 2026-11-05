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🔬 North Chicago Science Jobs: Multiple Senior Roles at AbbVie
North Chicago is buzzing with senior science roles right now, especially for folks who know biologics, QC, and GMP inside and out.
Here are a couple of standout openings at AbbVie if you’re ready for a big next step.
Principal Research Scientist II – Biologics Analytical
- Employer: AbbVie
- Location: North Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (role includes base pay, benefits, and long‑term incentives per posting)
Lead a team of scientists working on late‑stage biologics (mAbs, ADCs, bispecifics) in the Parenteral Product Development Science & Technology group. You’ll own method development/validation for commercial QC labs, guide complex analytical troubleshooting, and author key technical and regulatory documents.
Global QC Product Lead
- Employer: AbbVie
- Location: North Chicago, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (role includes base pay, benefits, and long‑term incentives per posting)
High‑impact Quality leadership role overseeing analytical method implementation across AbbVie’s global QC network. You’ll set QC strategy for late‑stage and commercial products, review and challenge validation and transfer plans, and lead cross‑site problem solving and risk management.
If one of these sounds like you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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