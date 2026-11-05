💻 North Chicago IT Jobs: Multiple Roles, Up to $175K+

North Chicago has a nice mix of hands-on IT and data-focused roles right now, from hospital support to federal networks and pharma analytics.

Here are several solid openings worth a look:

Employer: InterScripts, Inc.

InterScripts, Inc. Location: North Chicago, IL (onsite at a veterinary hospital)

Type: Full-time, W-2, onsite only

Salary: Not listed

This is a hands-on Tier 2 support role where you’re the go-to IT person in the hospital. You’ll fix escalated tickets, keep payment terminals and clinical devices running, and be the friendly face of IT for doctors and staff.

Employer: AbbVie (via BioSpace posting)

(via BioSpace posting) Location: North Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed, but includes base pay, benefits, and long-term incentives

Lead quality data and analytics for a major pharma company. You’ll build dashboards, KPIs, and AI-driven insights to support global quality and compliance, working with teams across R&D and Enterprise Quality.

Employer: Computer World Services, Corp. (CWS)

Location: North Chicago, IL (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000 – $175,000 per year

Take point on enterprise WAN/LAN/SD-WAN and wireless for a federal environment (USMEPCOM). This senior role needs a CCNP and active Secret clearance, and offers high-impact work on government network modernization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good IT roles in North Chicago don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.