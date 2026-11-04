⚖️ North Chicago Legal & Compliance – Multiple Openings Hiring Now

North Chicago’s legal scene is busy, especially around pharma and corporate work. If you’ve got a JD or legal-tech skills, there are some strong roles open right now.

Employer: AbbVie (via BioSpace )

AbbVie (via ) Location: North Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Category: Senior in-house counsel (8+ years)

High-impact role advising on U.S. market access, pricing, payor and trade strategies. You’ll handle issues tied to the Anti-Kickback Statute, False Claims Act, FDA rules, competition law, and the Inflation Reduction Act, plus negotiate complex government, payor, and trade agreements. Great fit if you know pharma market access and want a visible seat at the table with senior leadership.

Employer: AbbVie (via BioSpace )

AbbVie (via ) Location: North Chicago, IL

Type: Full-time

Category: Commercial / transactional counsel (5+ years)

In-house role supporting Enterprise Procurement Legal across BTS, HR/benefits, consulting, and events. You’ll draft and negotiate MSAs, consulting, software, cloud/SaaS, data, AI vendor, and HR/benefit agreements, and manage outside counsel and paralegals. Ideal if you enjoy complex commercial contracts and want broad exposure to tech, data, and vendor issues.

Employer: US Tech Solutions (supporting a corporate legal team)

(supporting a corporate legal team) Location: North Chicago, IL

Type: Contract (12 months)

Category: Legal operations / eDiscovery

Contract role running the eDiscovery data processing platform for Corporate Legal. You’ll handle forensic collections, legal hold data, indexing, culling, loading to review platforms, and help improve workflows. Good match if you’re detail-focused, tech-comfortable, and want to build experience at the intersection of IT and litigation support.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.