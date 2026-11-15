North Charleston is busy with engineering work right now, from aircraft interiors to safety gear and defense systems. If you’ve got technical skills and like hands-on problem solving, these are worth a look.

Employer: PIP Global Safety via Crosslinked

PIP Global Safety via Location: North Charleston, SC (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (Crosslinked notes BS-level process roles show a median of $116K where pay is posted)

Own and optimize rubber mixing, dipping, and curing for electrical safety gloves and sleeves. You’ll bridge lab formulations to full plant production, lead scale-up and troubleshooting, and get relocation assistance if you qualify.

Employer: Boeing (hiring via Archer )

(hiring via ) Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Experienced (Level 3): $112,200 – $151,800 ; Senior (Level 4): $136,850 – $185,150

; Deadline: Applications accepted until Nov. 27, 2026

Work on 787 cabin systems like lighting, PA, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity from concept through certification and delivery. Great fit if you have 3+ years in cabin or similar systems, a STEM bachelor’s degree, and want big-aircraft, high-impact projects with relocation available.

Employer: Fathom 4, LLC

Location: N. Charleston, SC (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support defense and DoD projects by creating and updating 2D/3D technical drawing packages (SolidWorks and AutoCAD). You’ll work closely with engineers on electro-mechanical designs; 5+ years CAD experience and the ability to obtain a DoD Secret clearance are key.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.