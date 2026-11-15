North Charleston’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to private practices. Here are a few solid roles if you’re ready for your next step in care work.

Employer: UHS – Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health

UHS – Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health Location: North Charleston, SC (Ashley River area)

(Ashley River area) Type: PRN / Full-time hours available (12-hour shifts)

Salary: Not listed

This role supports patients from teens to older adults on an inpatient behavioral health unit. You’ll work closely with RNs, provide direct care and safety checks, and get CPR/CPI certification provided after hire.

Employer: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center / Legends Global

Location: 5001 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418

Type: Part-time, On-site

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (benefits-eligible)

Provide on-site emergency medical care at concerts and events. This one is only open to current City of North Charleston EMT Department members, with a focus on guest service, solid documentation, and working calmly under pressure.

Employer: Pursuing Peace Counseling

Location: North Charleston, SC 29420 (in-person)

Type: Full-time W2 (part-time option noted)

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000 per year

Join a small counseling practice offering flexible hours, CEU & documentation reimbursement, and free yoga classes. You’ll provide trauma-informed therapy to individuals and families; must hold an SC Independent Social Work or Professional Counselor license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—local leads like this move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.