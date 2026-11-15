North Charleston has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. Here are a few solid maintenance roles hiring now.

Employer: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center (Legends & ASM Global)

North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center (Legends & ASM Global) Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive salary, benefits package (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, paid vacation, 401(k))

Help keep one of the area’s biggest event venues clean and ready for concerts, games, and shows. Good fit if you have basic custodial skills, can work nights/weekends/holidays, and want part-time hours with big-company benefits.

Employer: AMH

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00–$32.00/hour + quarterly bonus

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, 401(k) with match, ESPP, tuition reimbursement, PTO, 9 paid holidays

Hands-on role taking care of single-family rental homes and community areas—repairs, inspections, and HVAC work. Great if you have 2+ years of property maintenance, HVAC and EPA certification, and like working independently out in the field.

Employer: Total Clean

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Industrial role focused on safety-first cleaning of tanks using pressure washers, pumps, compressors, forklifts, and other equipment. Good match if you’re comfortable with PPE, heavy equipment, and like active, physical work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.