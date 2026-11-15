North Charleston has some wonderful dogs waiting at Charleston Animal Society for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups could be the perfect match.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Baby (male)

(male) Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Charleston Animal Society

Phone: (843) 747-4849

A tiny boy with a big name, A Shrimp is a baby Chihuahua mix who’s just starting life and looking for a loving home to grow up in. Small in size and full of potential, he’ll do best with a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of gentle guidance.

👉 Meet A Shrimp and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)

Hound mix (unknown type) Age: Adult (female)

(female) Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Charleston Animal Society

Phone: (843) 747-4849

a Abby is an adult hound mix who may be a great fit if you’re looking for a dog past the puppy stage. Her classic black-and-white coat and hound heritage suggest a smart, active companion who could enjoy walks, sniffing adventures, and time with her people.

👉 Meet a Abby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)

Hound mix (unknown type) Age: Young (male)

(male) Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: Charleston Animal Society

Phone: (843) 747-4849

B Marine is a young hound mix with a handsome multi-tone coat. As a young dog, he’s likely to enjoy plenty of exercise, training, and mental games. He could be a fun partner for an active person or family ready to help him learn and thrive.

👉 Meet B Marine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Baby (male)

(male) Color: Brown/chocolate with tan

Brown/chocolate with tan Shelter: Charleston Animal Society

Phone: (843) 747-4849

a Peanut is a baby Chihuahua mix with a sweet chocolate-and-tan coat. This little guy will need a patient adopter who can guide him through all the puppy basics—house training, socialization, and lots of cuddles and play.

👉 Meet a Peanut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)

Hound mix (unknown type) Age: Young (male)

(male) Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: Charleston Animal Society

Phone: (843) 747-4849

Another striking young hound, B Coast Guard has a rich, multi-colored coat and a youthful spirit. He’ll likely enjoy an active home that can give him regular exercise, structure, and positive training.

👉 Meet B Coast Guard and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Young (female)

(female) Color: Gray/blue/silver/salt & pepper

Gray/blue/silver/salt & pepper Shelter: Charleston Animal Society

Phone: (843) 747-4849

a Estella is a young American Staffordshire Terrier mix with a beautiful blue-gray coat. She’s at a great age for training and bonding, and will appreciate an adopter who can give her guidance, playtime, and affection.

👉 Meet a Estella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd Dog mix

Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young (male)

(male) Color: Black

Black Shelter: Charleston Animal Society

Phone: (843) 747-4849

a Chupey is a young Lab / German Shepherd mix, a blend often known for being smart and eager to learn. He’ll likely enjoy an active home with time for training, walks, and mental enrichment.

👉 Meet a Chupey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Young (female)

(female) Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Charleston Animal Society

Phone: (843) 747-4849

a Twitch is a young, striking black-and-white American Staffordshire Terrier mix. She’s ready for a family who can give her consistent training, love, and a comfy spot to call her own.

👉 Meet a Twitch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please reach out to Charleston Animal Society at (843) 747-4849 or visit their shelter in North Charleston to learn more and meet them in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.