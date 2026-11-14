North Charleston’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you like working with people and staying active on the job.

Employer: Stripes Convenience Stores (7‑Eleven family)

Stripes Convenience Stores (7‑Eleven family) Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the in‑store quick‑serve restaurant side of a busy convenience store. You’ll run daily food operations, manage inventory and vendors, coach a team, and use sales and P&L reports to grow the business.

Employer: 7‑Eleven

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; monthly bonus/incentive potential mentioned

Support the Restaurant Leader with day‑to‑day operations, food quality, and customer service. This role comes with full-time hours, management training, PTO, health coverage, 401(k), and strong promote-from-within opportunities.

Employer: InTown Suites

Location: 7371 Mazyck Road, North Charleston, SC 29406

Type: Part-time, on-call, live-on-site

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like quiet nights and helping guests. You’ll live on property, keep an eye on the hotel after hours, respond to guest needs, and do regular property rounds. Perks include a complimentary room with housekeeping, 401(k) with company match, and weekly pay.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon—these roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.