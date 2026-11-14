North Charleston has steady demand for cleared security pros right now. If you’ve got experience in security, law enforcement, or the military, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.72/hour

Schedule: Overnight, Mon–Thur 11:59 PM – 8:00 AM

Front desk role at a tech/media/telecom site. You’ll greet visitors, verify credentials, monitor access points, and respond calmly to incidents while keeping a professional, welcoming lobby.

Key requirements: Active DoD Top Secret clearance, Law Enforcement Officer License, 1+ year security plus 1+ year armed security/law enforcement/military, high school diploma or equivalent, background and drug screen.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

Mobile leadership role supporting multiple posts. You’ll check on officers, handle call‑offs, help with training, inspect sites, and respond to client issues and emergencies.

Key requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, valid driver’s license with clean record, 3+ years professional protective service experience, strong writing and communication skills, and ability to juggle multiple sites and priorities.

If one of these fits your background, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.