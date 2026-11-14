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👔 North Charleston executive & management roles with multiple openings
North Charleston is busy right now with leadership hiring, especially around construction, infrastructure, and aerospace. If you’ve got management experience, there are several strong options to check out this week.
Traveling Project Director – Aviation
- Employer: JE Dunn Construction
- Location: North Charleston, SC (travel nationwide)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead large $75M+ aviation construction projects across the U.S. for a 100+ year old contractor. You’ll own strategy, client relationships, risk, and team leadership for complex aviation work while reporting into JE Dunn’s National Aviation group.
Project Director
- Employer: HNTB
- Location: North Charleston, SC (also listed in Columbia, SC)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior role leading mega and super-mega infrastructure projects ($5M–$25M+), from contracts and budgets to client relationships. Ideal if you have 12+ years in engineering or related work and want to drive big transportation or infrastructure programs.
Electrical Project Manager – Commercial Division
- Employer: Amped Electric
- Location: North Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $85,000 – $110,000 per year
Hands-on leadership role running commercial electrical projects from planning through closeout. You’ll manage foremen, schedules, materials, change orders, and profitability while mentoring future field leaders.
Senior Manager, Field Service – Boeing FAL (Onsite)
- Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
- Location: North Charleston, SC (onsite at Boeing 787 FAL)
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: $132,400 – $251,600 per year
Lead the on-site support team for Boeing’s 787 Final Assembly Line, covering power, avionics, and safety systems. Strong fit for experienced aerospace leaders who can manage multi-shift operations, customer relationships, and performance metrics.
Intern
- Employer: DRB Homes
- Location: North Charleston, SC
- Type: Internship / Volunteer
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level spot for college students to learn how a homebuilding company runs. You may rotate through departments, work on business-focused projects, and present your findings to management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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