North Charleston is busy right now with leadership hiring, especially around construction, infrastructure, and aerospace. If you’ve got management experience, there are several strong options to check out this week.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

JE Dunn Construction Location: North Charleston, SC (travel nationwide)

(travel nationwide) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead large $75M+ aviation construction projects across the U.S. for a 100+ year old contractor. You’ll own strategy, client relationships, risk, and team leadership for complex aviation work while reporting into JE Dunn’s National Aviation group.

Employer: HNTB

Location: North Charleston, SC (also listed in Columbia, SC)

(also listed in Columbia, SC) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role leading mega and super-mega infrastructure projects ($5M–$25M+), from contracts and budgets to client relationships. Ideal if you have 12+ years in engineering or related work and want to drive big transportation or infrastructure programs.

Employer: Amped Electric

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $85,000 – $110,000 per year

Hands-on leadership role running commercial electrical projects from planning through closeout. You’ll manage foremen, schedules, materials, change orders, and profitability while mentoring future field leaders.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Location: North Charleston, SC (onsite at Boeing 787 FAL)

(onsite at Boeing 787 FAL) Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $132,400 – $251,600 per year

Lead the on-site support team for Boeing’s 787 Final Assembly Line, covering power, avionics, and safety systems. Strong fit for experienced aerospace leaders who can manage multi-shift operations, customer relationships, and performance metrics.

Employer: DRB Homes

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Internship / Volunteer

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level spot for college students to learn how a homebuilding company runs. You may rotate through departments, work on business-focused projects, and present your findings to management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.