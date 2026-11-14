North Charleston has some solid sales roles right now, from phone-based reps to field business development. Good mix of steady pay and performance-based upside.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: North Charleston, SC (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, Contract

Pay: $60,000 – $120,000 per year

You’ll be the first point of contact for customers by phone and email, helping with product questions, orders, and problem-solving. Good fit if you like talking with people, staying organized, and want strong earning potential plus room to grow.

Employer: The Greenery, Inc.

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This role is all about building long-term relationships and growing landscape service contracts. You’ll research prospects, cold call, attend networking events, manage a sales pipeline, and work closely with operations to close and hand off new business.

Employer: Not listed (local insurance office)

Not listed (local insurance office) Location: Charleston, SC (in person; local office serving the area)

(in person; local office serving the area) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour + performance-based bonuses

Join a small local team selling personal insurance, with pay that grows based on your production. A South Carolina Property & Casualty license is preferred, and you’ll get training, health insurance, and paid time off.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.