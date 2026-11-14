North Charleston’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from imaging and OR support to leadership nursing roles. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for a change or a second gig.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, travel contract (26 weeks, days)

Pay: $1,710–$1,884 per week

Work AM 12‑hour shifts, 36 hrs/week in a hospital CT role. Great if you have ARRT, 1–2 years’ CT experience, and want strong benefits from day one plus CEUs and 401(k).

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, travel contract (13 weeks, days)

Pay: $1,703–$1,877 per week

Similar CT travel role with a shorter 13‑week commitment. Good pick if you want flexibility, AM shifts, and full benefits while you test out the area or travel lifestyle.

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions

Location: North Charleston, SC (mobile/military sites)

Type: Part-time / PRN (mostly weekends)

Support Reserve and National Guard members with chair‑side assisting and X‑rays in mobile clinics. You’ll get hourly pay, mileage reimbursement, per diem, and travel covered when needed.

Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: PRN

Assist with scrub and circulating duties for vascular, neuro‑endovascular, and other interventional cases. Great for someone comfortable with sterile technique and high‑acuity, emergency situations.

Employer: CARIN Alliance

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Perform PET/CT scans, administer radiopharmaceuticals, and work closely with radiologists. Ideal if you’re detail‑oriented and strong on radiation safety and patient prep.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time leadership

Lead a med‑surg unit, manage staffing and budgets, and drive quality and safety initiatives. Best fit for experienced RNs ready to step into (or grow in) a director‑level role.

Employer: MUSC Children’s Health / MUHA

Location: Children’s Ambulatory Center, North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, days (6a–3p)

Schedule Perks: No nights, weekends, holidays, or call

Provide perioperative care in an ambulatory OR setting; scrub and circulate experience preferred. Great if you want steady day shift hours in a pediatric environment.

Employer: MUSC Children’s Health / MUHA

Location: Children’s Ambulatory Center, North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Support anesthesia providers with equipment setup, monitoring devices, and patient transport. Only a high school diploma plus related experience or coursework required; BLS needed within 2 weeks of hire.

Employer: Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI)

Location: 5300 Archdale Blvd., North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, four 10‑hour days

Pay: $40–$42 per hour

Schedule Perks: Sundays off, no overnights

Oversee clinical operations in a nonprofit dialysis unit, supervise nursing staff, and support quality outcomes. Comes with strong benefits, retirement match, and a lower patient ratio than many dialysis providers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.