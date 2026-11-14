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North Charleston
🏥 North Charleston healthcare jobs with multiple openings this week
2 days ago
North Charleston’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from imaging and OR support to leadership nursing roles. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for a change or a second gig.
Travel CT Technologist – up to $1,884/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: North Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time, travel contract (26 weeks, days)
- Pay: $1,710–$1,884 per week
Work AM 12‑hour shifts, 36 hrs/week in a hospital CT role. Great if you have ARRT, 1–2 years’ CT experience, and want strong benefits from day one plus CEUs and 401(k).
Travel CT Technologist – up to $1,877/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: North Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time, travel contract (13 weeks, days)
- Pay: $1,703–$1,877 per week
Similar CT travel role with a shorter 13‑week commitment. Good pick if you want flexibility, AM shifts, and full benefits while you test out the area or travel lifestyle.
PRN Dental Assistant – Military Health Readiness
- Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions
- Location: North Charleston, SC (mobile/military sites)
- Type: Part-time / PRN (mostly weekends)
Support Reserve and National Guard members with chair‑side assisting and X‑rays in mobile clinics. You’ll get hourly pay, mileage reimbursement, per diem, and travel covered when needed.
Interventional Radiology Technologist (PRN)
- Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice
- Location: North Charleston, SC
- Type: PRN
Assist with scrub and circulating duties for vascular, neuro‑endovascular, and other interventional cases. Great for someone comfortable with sterile technique and high‑acuity, emergency situations.
PET‑CT Technologist
- Employer: CARIN Alliance
- Location: North Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
Perform PET/CT scans, administer radiopharmaceuticals, and work closely with radiologists. Ideal if you’re detail‑oriented and strong on radiation safety and patient prep.
Director of Nursing – Medical‑Surgical
- Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health
- Location: North Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time leadership
Lead a med‑surg unit, manage staffing and budgets, and drive quality and safety initiatives. Best fit for experienced RNs ready to step into (or grow in) a director‑level role.
Registered Nurse II – Ambulatory OR (Peds)
- Employer: MUSC Children’s Health / MUHA
- Location: Children’s Ambulatory Center, North Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time, days (6a–3p)
- Schedule Perks: No nights, weekends, holidays, or call
Provide perioperative care in an ambulatory OR setting; scrub and circulate experience preferred. Great if you want steady day shift hours in a pediatric environment.
Anesthesia Technician I
- Employer: MUSC Children’s Health / MUHA
- Location: Children’s Ambulatory Center, North Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
Support anesthesia providers with equipment setup, monitoring devices, and patient transport. Only a high school diploma plus related experience or coursework required; BLS needed within 2 weeks of hire.
Dialysis Clinical Coordinator (RN) – $40–$42/hr
- Employer: Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI)
- Location: 5300 Archdale Blvd., North Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time, four 10‑hour days
- Pay: $40–$42 per hour
- Schedule Perks: Sundays off, no overnights
Oversee clinical operations in a nonprofit dialysis unit, supervise nursing staff, and support quality outcomes. Comes with strong benefits, retirement match, and a lower patient ratio than many dialysis providers.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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