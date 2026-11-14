North Charleston’s healthcare offices are busy and hiring. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these front desk and admin roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hanger, Inc.

Hanger, Inc. Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the first smile patients see at this orthotics & prosthetics clinic. Handle check‑ins, verify insurance, collect payments, schedule follow‑ups, and keep electronic health records accurate. Good fit if you have basic front desk or receptionist experience and like a mix of customer service and detailed computer work.

Employer: Roper St. Francis Healthcare

Roper St. Francis Healthcare Location: 4450 Leeds Place West, North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, Days (7am–5pm or 8am–6pm)

Salary: Not listed

Office‑based role supporting a busy medical lab. You’ll answer phones and faxes, fix order issues with doctor offices, do data entry, and help with other clerical tasks. Great if you know medical lab terms, can stay calm in a fast‑paced setting, and want strong benefits from a major health system.

Employer: Concentra

Concentra Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front office role in an occupational health clinic. You’ll register and schedule patients, manage a multi‑line phone system, handle forms and records, and may help with simple clinical tasks like drug screens or TB test reads. Good for someone with 6–12 months of admin experience who wants solid benefits and room to grow.

Employer: CenterWell Senior Primary Care (Humana)

Location: North Charleston, SC (in‑office)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm

Salary: $38,000 – $45,800 per year + bonus eligible

Be the welcoming face for a senior‑focused primary care clinic. You’ll greet patients, manage phones and schedules, update EMR records, and collect copays. Best for someone with 3+ years in healthcare customer service and experience with EMR and Microsoft Office who wants steady weekday hours and strong corporate benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.