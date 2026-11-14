Here are some free items and local deals around North Charleston that neighbors are sharing right now.

Item: Free queen mattress with metal box frame (frame not pictured)

Condition: Used – Fair. Mattress has only been used a couple of times. The owner notes that a dog has jumped on it as well.

Location: North Charleston, SC

Category: Furniture / Bedroom / Mattresses

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Good if you need a spare bed or are just getting set up and don’t mind some wear and pet use. You’ll likely need a truck or large SUV to pick it up.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Blower (exact type not listed)

Condition: Used – Good

Location: North Charleston, SC

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Could be handy for yard work or other projects. The post does not list brand or model, so you may want to message the poster for details before heading over.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Fresh Salvadoran pupusas

Cost: The post invites you to order pupusas; pricing is not listed.

Location: North Charleston, SC

Availability: Starting Saturday at noon until they run out

Source: Facebook Marketplace

The seller invites you (in Spanish) to come try their “ricas pupusas salvadoreñas” starting Saturday at midday, while supplies last. To place an order, they ask you to contact the phone number shown in the image on the listing.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Basket full of clothes and bedding

What’s included: Mostly women’s clothes, about size 14 pants and large shirts, plus some bedding

Cost: Free

Location: Indigo Palms, North Charleston, SC

Category: Clothing & accessories

Source: Nextdoor

Great if you wear these sizes or know someone who does, or if you need extra bedding for guests.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items and local food deals tend to go fast, so if something here interests you, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.