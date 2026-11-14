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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in North Charleston Today
Here are some free items and local deals around North Charleston that neighbors are sharing right now.
Free Queen Mattress and Metal Box Frame
Item: Free queen mattress with metal box frame (frame not pictured)
Condition: Used – Fair. Mattress has only been used a couple of times. The owner notes that a dog has jumped on it as well.
Location: North Charleston, SC
Category: Furniture / Bedroom / Mattresses
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Good if you need a spare bed or are just getting set up and don’t mind some wear and pet use. You’ll likely need a truck or large SUV to pick it up.
Blower
Item: Blower (exact type not listed)
Condition: Used – Good
Location: North Charleston, SC
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Could be handy for yard work or other projects. The post does not list brand or model, so you may want to message the poster for details before heading over.
Ricas Pupusas
Item: Fresh Salvadoran pupusas
Cost: The post invites you to order pupusas; pricing is not listed.
Location: North Charleston, SC
Availability: Starting Saturday at noon until they run out
Source: Facebook Marketplace
The seller invites you (in Spanish) to come try their “ricas pupusas salvadoreñas” starting Saturday at midday, while supplies last. To place an order, they ask you to contact the phone number shown in the image on the listing.
Basket of Free Clothes and Bedding
Item: Basket full of clothes and bedding
What’s included: Mostly women’s clothes, about size 14 pants and large shirts, plus some bedding
Cost: Free
Location: Indigo Palms, North Charleston, SC
Category: Clothing & accessories
Source: Nextdoor
Great if you wear these sizes or know someone who does, or if you need extra bedding for guests.
Free items and local food deals tend to go fast, so if something here interests you, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.