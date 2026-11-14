North Charleston’s logistics scene is busy right now, with warehouses, movers, and delivery teams all hiring. If you like active work and keeping things moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: American Tire Distributors

American Tire Distributors Location: N Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50/hour

Lead a warehouse team as a "player-coach"—you’ll work alongside associates while helping with scheduling, safety, and inventory. Good fit if you have several years of warehouse experience and want a step up into leadership.

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Coleman Worldwide Moving Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$19/hour, depending on experience

Active, physical job loading, packing, and moving household goods, with travel and daily variety. Offers benefits, paid holidays, vacation, and even scholarship money for college students who work summer seasons.

Employer: Suddath / NXTPoint Logistics

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Oversee quality for an appliance delivery fleet—handling site visits, damage claims, contractor training, and some hands-on installs. Great for someone with appliance delivery/installation and logistics experience who wants more responsibility and leadership.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.