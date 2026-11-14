North Charleston’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around defense and higher ed. If you’ve got IT skills (and maybe a clearance), there are some strong options to check out.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,800 – $198,000/year (projected range)

Clearance: TS/SCI required

Senior full-stack role building end-to-end systems in an agile, DevSecOps environment. You’ll work with C/C++/Rust, OS-level programming, Zero Trust concepts, and identity integrations (OIDC) on high-impact, classified projects.

Employer: acuCyber

Location: On-site – North Charleston, SC (government spaces)

Type: Full-time

Clearance: TS/SCI required

Lead architecture work for NIWC Atlantic and Marine Corps IT systems, shaping a secure “system-of-systems” across the Marine Corps Enterprise Network. This is a senior, hands-on role for someone with 10+ years in IT architecture, SAFe/DevSecOps, and DoD/USMC/USN environments.

Employer: Charleston Southern University

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Run and support the university’s Canvas learning platform and related tools like Kaltura and Turnitin. Good fit if you enjoy helping faculty, solving tech issues, and improving online learning without needing a security clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—North Charleston IT roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.