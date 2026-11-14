North Charleston is busy and hiring, especially in customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 7860 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC 29418

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help customers find what they need, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store clean. Comes with health benefits, retirement plans, and educational assistance for eligible team members.

Employer: CareNow (HCA Healthcare)

CareNow (HCA Healthcare) Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (position is incentive eligible )

Not listed (position is ) Check in patients, answer phones, verify insurance, and handle payments in a busy urgent care clinic. Strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition/loan assistance for eligible staff.

Employer: H&M

Location: North Charleston, SC (Tanger Outlets)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.60 – $21.39 per hour (non-exempt)

(non-exempt) Style mannequins, set up windows, and keep the store looking sharp while supporting sales goals. Includes staff discount across H&M Group brands, health coverage, PTO, 401(k), and global growth opportunities.

Employer: Tommy’s Express Car Wash

Tommy’s Express Car Wash Location: North Charleston, SC 29418

Type: Part-time (25–29 hrs/week expected)

Salary: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Greet guests, explain wash and membership options, and keep the site clean and safe. Perks include free car washes, flexible schedules, PTO accrual from day one, and health/401(k) options for eligible team members.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Location: Charleston AFB, SC

Type: Not stated (retail role; check posting)

Not stated (retail role; check posting) Salary: $15.00 – $21.70 per hour

Work as a front-end cashier or in-store associate serving military members and families. Offers flexible scheduling, medical/dental, PTO, pension, 401(k), and base access for qualifying associates.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.