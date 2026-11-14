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🐶 Playful North Charleston Dogs Ready for Adoption Today
North Charleston has some very sweet dogs hoping to meet their new families. Here are a few local pups who are ready for a fresh start and a loving home.
a Worm
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog
- Age: Young (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Charleston Animal Society
- Phone: (843) 747-4849
Worm is a handsome young Catahoula who’s still learning that the world is a safe, kind place. He can be a bit unsure and shy, so he’s looking for a patient, understanding adopter who will let him build confidence at his own pace.
He would do best in an adult-only home with a calm, quiet environment where he can relax, build trust, and slowly come out of his shell. If you have a soft spot for gentle, sensitive dogs and are willing to give him time, Worm could blossom with you.
👉 Meet a Worm and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Goldfish
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $425
- Rescue: Dusty Tails Animal Rescue
Goldfish is a young Lab mix pup with a bright future ahead of her. As a baby, she’ll need the usual puppy basics: training, playtime, and lots of love and patience as she learns about the world.
👉 Meet Goldfish and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dorito
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $425
- Rescue: Dusty Tails Animal Rescue
Dorito is a tan Lab mix puppy who’s ready to grow up with a family of his own. Like most puppies, he’ll benefit from consistent training, socialization, and plenty of play.
👉 Meet Dorito and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pretzel
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $425
- Rescue: Dusty Tails Animal Rescue
Pretzel is another adorable Lab mix baby, looking for someone who can guide him through puppyhood with structure, kindness, and fun.
👉 Meet Pretzel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cheeze It
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $425
- Rescue: Dusty Tails Animal Rescue
Cheeze It is a tan Lab mix puppy with a fun snack-name and a big life ahead of her. She’ll need a family ready for puppy energy, training, and lots of cuddle time.
👉 Meet Cheeze It and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cheeto
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $425
- Rescue: Dusty Tails Animal Rescue
Cheeto is another sweet Lab mix baby from the same snack-themed group. She’s ready to learn, play, and grow with a loving family.
👉 Meet Cheeto and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your home, please reach out to Charleston Animal Society or Dusty Tails Animal Rescue and set up a visit. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find their forever families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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