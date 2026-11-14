North Charleston has some very sweet dogs hoping to meet their new families. Here are a few local pups who are ready for a fresh start and a loving home.

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog

Catahoula Leopard Dog Age: Young (about 2 years)

Young (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Charleston Animal Society

Phone: (843) 747-4849

Worm is a handsome young Catahoula who’s still learning that the world is a safe, kind place. He can be a bit unsure and shy, so he’s looking for a patient, understanding adopter who will let him build confidence at his own pace.

He would do best in an adult-only home with a calm, quiet environment where he can relax, build trust, and slowly come out of his shell. If you have a soft spot for gentle, sensitive dogs and are willing to give him time, Worm could blossom with you.

👉 Meet a Worm and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $425

Rescue: Dusty Tails Animal Rescue

Goldfish is a young Lab mix pup with a bright future ahead of her. As a baby, she’ll need the usual puppy basics: training, playtime, and lots of love and patience as she learns about the world.

👉 Meet Goldfish and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $425

Rescue: Dusty Tails Animal Rescue

Dorito is a tan Lab mix puppy who’s ready to grow up with a family of his own. Like most puppies, he’ll benefit from consistent training, socialization, and plenty of play.

👉 Meet Dorito and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $425

Rescue: Dusty Tails Animal Rescue

Pretzel is another adorable Lab mix baby, looking for someone who can guide him through puppyhood with structure, kindness, and fun.

👉 Meet Pretzel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $425

Rescue: Dusty Tails Animal Rescue

Cheeze It is a tan Lab mix puppy with a fun snack-name and a big life ahead of her. She’ll need a family ready for puppy energy, training, and lots of cuddle time.

👉 Meet Cheeze It and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $425

Rescue: Dusty Tails Animal Rescue

Cheeto is another sweet Lab mix baby from the same snack-themed group. She’s ready to learn, play, and grow with a loving family.

👉 Meet Cheeto and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your home, please reach out to Charleston Animal Society or Dusty Tails Animal Rescue and set up a visit. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.