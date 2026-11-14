North Charleston has some very sweet kittens waiting for homes. All are with Charleston Animal Society and are looking for safe, loving families to grow up with.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Charleston Animal Society

Phone: (843) 747-4849

Notes: Medical waiver

A Mischief is a spunky, playful kitten who came to the shelter with a fractured femur. She’s now healed and back to being active and full of energy. She loves other playful cats and kittens and will do best in a home with a feline friend to romp with.

She is litter box trained and a great eater. She can be a bit of a social eater and likes when you sit with her while she enjoys her wet food. She also loves a good window seat to watch the world go by.

👉 Meet A Mischief and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: All black

All black Shelter: Charleston Animal Society

Phone: (843) 747-4849

a Smiles is a young black kitten looking for a fresh start in a forever home. As a baby Domestic Shorthair, she’s at a great age to bond closely with her new family and adjust to home life, other pets, and routines.

👉 Meet a Smiles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Location: PetSmart James Island (Charleston Animal Society partner location)

PetSmart James Island (Charleston Animal Society partner location) Shelter: Charleston Animal Society

Shelter Phone: (843) 747-4849

PetSmart Adoption Hours: 11 AM – 3 PM, first-come, first-served

11 AM – 3 PM, first-come, first-served Availability line for this location: (843) 614-3758

Adoptions for A Marsh at this PetSmart location are handled by PetSmart team members. Please call ahead to confirm he’s still available, as the website may take up to 24 hours to update.

Adoption fees (Charleston Animal Society):

$150 for cats and kittens under 1 year

for cats and kittens under 1 year $75 for cats 1 year and older

(Specialty breeds may be higher; shelter-only specials may not apply at PetSmart locations.)

👉 Meet A Marsh - PetSmart James and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Location: PetSmart James Island (Charleston Animal Society partner location)

PetSmart James Island (Charleston Animal Society partner location) Shelter: Charleston Animal Society

Shelter Phone: (843) 747-4849

PetSmart Adoption Hours: 11 AM – 3 PM, first-come, first-served

11 AM – 3 PM, first-come, first-served Availability line for this location: (843) 614-3758

A Swamp is a brown/chocolate baby Domestic Shorthair waiting at the PetSmart James Island adoption center. Adoptions here are first-come, first-served during the listed hours, so calling ahead is the best way to avoid disappointment.

Adoption fees (Charleston Animal Society):

$150 for cats and kittens under 1 year

for cats and kittens under 1 year $75 for cats 1 year and older

(Specialty breeds may be higher; shelter-only specials may not apply at PetSmart locations.)

👉 Meet A Swamp- PetSmart James I and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Charleston Animal Society

Phone: (843) 747-4849

a Tarzan is a brown/chocolate baby Domestic Shorthair boy. As a young kitten, he’s ready to learn house rules, bond with his people, and grow into a loving companion.

👉 Meet a Tarzan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Location: PetSmart James Island (Charleston Animal Society partner location)

PetSmart James Island (Charleston Animal Society partner location) Shelter: Charleston Animal Society

Shelter Phone: (843) 747-4849

PetSmart Adoption Hours: 11 AM – 3 PM, first-come, first-served

11 AM – 3 PM, first-come, first-served Availability line for this location: (843) 614-3758

a Tin Can is another adorable brown/chocolate baby Domestic Shorthair at the PetSmart James Island adoption center. Remember, adoptions at this location are handled by PetSmart staff during set hours, and availability can change quickly.

Adoption fees (Charleston Animal Society):

$150 for cats and kittens under 1 year

for cats and kittens under 1 year $75 for cats 1 year and older

(Specialty breeds may be higher; shelter-only specials may not apply at PetSmart locations.)

👉 Meet a Tin Can- PetSmart James and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in North Charleston, SC or nearby and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider visiting Charleston Animal Society or the PetSmart James Island adoption center. A quick call before you go can help confirm who’s still available.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.