North Charleston has some solid driving jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and working with customers face to face.

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Coleman Worldwide Moving Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$21/hour (depending on experience)

Drive a company box truck, lead a small crew, and help families move their household goods. This role is hands-on, includes travel, and comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, and vacation, plus bonus opportunities and even a summer scholarship program for students.

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Coleman Worldwide Moving Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $54,000–$58,000/year+ (CDL A, more possible with performance)

If you have a CDL and like a mix of local, intrastate, and interstate work, this job lets you run a company truck, lead moving crews, and earn solid annual pay. You get the same benefits package as above, plus chances to earn extra incentives and grow into bigger roles.

Employer: Four Corners Building Supply

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: (Not listed; appears to be regular ongoing role)

(Not listed; appears to be regular ongoing role) Pay: Not listed

Drive a company truck, deliver building materials to job sites, and help load/unload at the yard and on site. This is a good fit if you like steady local routes and construction vibes, with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on schedules and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.