North Charleston has steady demand for people who can keep buildings, grounds, and equipment in top shape. If you like hands-on work and seeing results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Yellowstone Landscape

Yellowstone Landscape Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Lead a crew on high-profile commercial properties, handling landscape installs and upgrades. This is a good fit if you’ve managed crews, can run equipment like a Bobcat/mini excavator, and want weekly pay, benefits, and room to grow with a large commercial landscaping company.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express and Suites

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour

Supervise the maintenance team and keep hotel building systems running safely and smoothly. You’ll oversee HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and general repairs, using tools like schematics and a CMMS, with 401(k), dental, and retirement plan benefits.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express and Suites

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: In-person (other/unspecified schedule)

In-person (other/unspecified schedule) Pay: $15.50 – $17.50 per hour

Hands-on role fixing and maintaining appliances, kitchen equipment, HVAC and refrigeration systems. Good for someone with practical repair skills who wants steady work plus 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.