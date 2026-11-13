North Charleston’s tech scene is busy with federal and telecom work, especially for folks with clearances and strong systems skills. Here are several solid IT roles hiring now.

Employer: Akima Infrastructure Services (Five Rivers Analytics)

Akima Infrastructure Services (Five Rivers Analytics) Location: North Charleston, SC (remote with periodic onsite; must live near Charleston, SC or Stafford, VA)

(remote with periodic onsite; must live near Charleston, SC or Stafford, VA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000 – $150,000

Lead the move of a Software Asset Monitoring System into Microsoft Azure and own the design of dev/test/prod environments. This role is ideal if you have Azure SME-level skills, an active Secret clearance (TS-eligible), and want high pay plus full benefits on a long-term federal program.

Employer: SAIC

Location: North Charleston, SC (On-site)

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Target range $100,001 – $140,000

Support Marine Corps SIGINT systems by building and maintaining custom Windows 11 and Server 2019/2022 images using MDT and DISA STIGs. Great fit if you have Windows deployment, PowerShell, Linux, containers, and database experience plus an active Secret clearance and Security+.

Employer: Startech Networks

Location: On-site in North Charleston, SC

Type: Contract, long-term project

Salary: Not listed

Do field surveys for fiber and telecom builds—walking routes, taking measurements, photos, and GPS points to support FTTx/GPON design. Good if you like working outdoors, know basic OSP/telecom concepts, and have a driver’s license and reliable transportation.

Employer: SLAS / Akima Mission Optimization (AMO)

Location: On-site in North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time/other (onsite, senior-level)

Full-time/other (onsite, senior-level) Salary: Not listed

Senior systems/automation engineer role supporting NIWC RDT&E lab environments across physical, virtual, and cloud networks. Best for someone with 10+ years IT systems engineering, an active Top Secret clearance, strong Windows Server, WSUS, PowerShell, virtualization, and at least one major cloud or security cert.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—North Charleston’s IT and defense market tends to open more doors once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.