North Charleston has some strong leadership roles open right now, especially if you like building teams and systems that actually work.

Below are several management jobs hiring now in North Charleston, SC.

Employer: Batchelor & Kimball, Inc.

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support senior project managers on mechanical construction projects from design through build. Good fit if you have 2+ years in construction, can read drawings, and want to grow into running larger jobs while working with a stable, low‑turnover team.

Employer: Trusted Results Therapy Group

Location: North Charleston, SC (multi-site operations)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day‑to‑day operations for a growing mental health practice, overseeing intake, admin workflows, and business systems across locations. Great for someone with 7+ years of operations management who likes improving processes, dashboards, and team performance in a mission‑driven setting.

Employer: Trusted Results Therapy Group

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Executive role owning strategy execution, multi-site operations, billing/revenue cycle, and financial performance for the practice. Ideal if you have 7+ years senior healthcare/behavioral health leadership, are comfortable with budgets and KPIs, and want to shape growth while protecting care quality.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.