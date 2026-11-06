🏗️ North Charleston Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

North Charleston’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around aerospace and infrastructure. If you’ve got a STEM degree and like solving real-world problems, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Terracon

Terracon Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role where you’ll help with field investigations, testing, CAD drafting, and report writing on public works, transportation, energy, and commercial projects. Good fit if you have an engineering degree, like being out on job sites, and want to grow under a Professional Engineer.

Employer: Terracon

Terracon Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

More advanced than the Field Engineer role, you’ll manage small projects, lead field work and lab testing, and work closely with senior PEs on design and reports. Great next step if you have 1–3 years of experience and want more client contact and project management.

Employer: ACL Digital

ACL Digital Location: North Charleston, SC (100% onsite)

Type: Full-time, 3-month contract (possible extension)

Salary: $62/hour

Shifts: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shifts available

Senior industrial engineering role focused on manufacturing optimization, Lean, 5S, and data-driven process improvement for large-scale operations. Ideal if you have 2+ years in manufacturing/production, enjoy building models and metrics, and want a high-impact contract in aerospace.

Employer: Archer recruiting for Boeing

recruiting for Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary Range (Level 2): $91,800 – $124,200

Salary Range (Level 3): $112,200 – $151,800

Shift: 1st shift

1st shift Travel: Up to 20–25%

Up to Application deadline: Nov. 10, 2026

Join the 787 Fuselage Engineering Support Team working on advanced aerospace composites. You’ll help define and qualify materials and processes, support production, and solve complex material and failure issues while applying LEAN and quality principles. Great match if you have 2+ years with composites and want to grow in a high-profile Boeing program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.