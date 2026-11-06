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🏗️ North Charleston Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
North Charleston’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around aerospace and infrastructure. If you’ve got a STEM degree and like solving real-world problems, this week has some strong options.
Field Engineer
- Employer: Terracon
- Location: North Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level friendly role where you’ll help with field investigations, testing, CAD drafting, and report writing on public works, transportation, energy, and commercial projects. Good fit if you have an engineering degree, like being out on job sites, and want to grow under a Professional Engineer.
Staff Engineer
- Employer: Terracon
- Location: North Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
More advanced than the Field Engineer role, you’ll manage small projects, lead field work and lab testing, and work closely with senior PEs on design and reports. Great next step if you have 1–3 years of experience and want more client contact and project management.
Industrial Engineer 3 (Aerospace)
- Employer: ACL Digital
- Location: North Charleston, SC (100% onsite)
- Type: Full-time, 3-month contract (possible extension)
- Salary: $62/hour
- Shifts: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shifts available
Senior industrial engineering role focused on manufacturing optimization, Lean, 5S, and data-driven process improvement for large-scale operations. Ideal if you have 2+ years in manufacturing/production, enjoy building models and metrics, and want a high-impact contract in aerospace.
Associate or Experienced Composites Engineer (787 Program)
- Employer: Archer recruiting for Boeing
- Location: North Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range (Level 2): $91,800 – $124,200
- Salary Range (Level 3): $112,200 – $151,800
- Shift: 1st shift
- Travel: Up to 20–25%
- Application deadline: Nov. 10, 2026
Join the 787 Fuselage Engineering Support Team working on advanced aerospace composites. You’ll help define and qualify materials and processes, support production, and solve complex material and failure issues while applying LEAN and quality principles. Great match if you have 2+ years with composites and want to grow in a high-profile Boeing program.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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