🐱 Gentle North Charleston Cats Hoping for Loving Homes

These North Charleston kitties are waiting patiently at Charleston Animal Society for someone kind to bring them home. Each one has a medical waiver, so the shelter can explain any special care they may need.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 2 years)

Young (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue and white

Gray/blue and white Shelter: Charleston Animal Society

Phone: (843) 747-4849

Medical: Medical waiver – FeLV+ (feline leukemia virus positive)

A Kelvin is a soft gray-and-white boy described as a true cuddle-bug. He loves lap time, snuggles, and gentle purrs. Because he is FeLV-positive, he should be an only cat or live with other FeLV+ cats only. The shelter can walk you through what that means and how to keep him healthy and happy.

If you’re looking for a sweet, affectionate companion and are open to a special-needs kitty, Kelvin could be your match.

👉 Meet A Kelvin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Shelter: Charleston Animal Society

Phone: (843) 747-4849

Medical: Medical waiver (ask the shelter for details)

B Mellow is a brown/chocolate kitten with a medical waiver, which means he may have a condition the staff will explain before adoption. Kittens like him often do best with plenty of playtime, gentle handling, and a safe indoor home.

If you’re ready to give a young cat a strong start in life, call the shelter to learn more about his medical needs and whether he’s a good fit for your home.

👉 Meet B Mellow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Shelter: Charleston Animal Society

Phone: (843) 747-4849

Medical: Medical waiver (ask the shelter for details)

B Chai is a brown/chocolate baby girl with a medical waiver. The team at Charleston Animal Society can share exactly what kind of care she’ll need and help you decide if she’s the right match for your family.

If you’ve been thinking about adding a kitten to your home, consider giving this special little one a chance.

👉 Meet B Chai and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near North Charleston, SC, please consider visiting Charleston Animal Society or giving them a call at (843) 747-4849 to ask about these cats. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.