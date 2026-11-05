📣 North Charleston Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

North Charleston’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from creative brand work to community-focused philanthropy and home services sales. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Juliska

Juliska Location: North Charleston, SC (on-site at HQ)

(on-site at HQ) Category: Brand / Marketing Leadership

Brand / Marketing Leadership Employment type: Full-time

Lead brand strategy for Juliska and Capucine De Wulf, turning consumer insights and creative vision into integrated campaigns across ecommerce, retail, wholesale, social, PR, and events. This is a senior role reporting to the VP of Marketing & Ecommerce, ideal if you have 8+ years in brand or integrated marketing and love luxury or premium consumer brands.

Employer: Squared Away Marketing Solutions (representing LeafGuard)

Squared Away Marketing Solutions (representing LeafGuard) Location: North Charleston, SC (in-person, field-based)

(in-person, field-based) Category: Outside Sales / Home Improvement

Outside Sales / Home Improvement Employment type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $51,200 – $63,800 per year

Meet homeowners face-to-face and sell LeafGuard’s seamless, clog-free gutter system as a long-term protection solution for their homes. Good fit if you’re organized, persistent, and comfortable doing product demos, managing appointments, and closing sales with a clear, practical value story.

Employer: Coastal Community Foundation of SC

Location: North Charleston, SC (with regional travel along the coast)

(with regional travel along the coast) Category: Donor Relations / Philanthropy / Relationship Management

Donor Relations / Philanthropy / Relationship Management Employment type: Full-time

Serve as a trusted advisor to donors and fundholders, helping them align their giving with community needs across coastal South Carolina. This role blends fundraising, relationship management, and strategy—great if you have 5+ years in philanthropy, fundraising, or financial services and enjoy building long-term relationships for community impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer shares more detail on requirements and how to apply, and similar roles often pop up nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.