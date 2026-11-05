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📣 North Charleston Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings
North Charleston’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from creative brand work to community-focused philanthropy and home services sales. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.
Director of Brand Marketing
- Employer: Juliska
- Location: North Charleston, SC (on-site at HQ)
- Category: Brand / Marketing Leadership
- Employment type: Full-time
Lead brand strategy for Juliska and Capucine De Wulf, turning consumer insights and creative vision into integrated campaigns across ecommerce, retail, wholesale, social, PR, and events. This is a senior role reporting to the VP of Marketing & Ecommerce, ideal if you have 8+ years in brand or integrated marketing and love luxury or premium consumer brands.
Sales Representative – LeafGuard Gutter Protection
- Employer: Squared Away Marketing Solutions (representing LeafGuard)
- Location: North Charleston, SC (in-person, field-based)
- Category: Outside Sales / Home Improvement
- Employment type: Full-time
- Pay: $51,200 – $63,800 per year
Meet homeowners face-to-face and sell LeafGuard’s seamless, clog-free gutter system as a long-term protection solution for their homes. Good fit if you’re organized, persistent, and comfortable doing product demos, managing appointments, and closing sales with a clear, practical value story.
Philanthropic Advising Officer
- Employer: Coastal Community Foundation of SC
- Location: North Charleston, SC (with regional travel along the coast)
- Category: Donor Relations / Philanthropy / Relationship Management
- Employment type: Full-time
Serve as a trusted advisor to donors and fundholders, helping them align their giving with community needs across coastal South Carolina. This role blends fundraising, relationship management, and strategy—great if you have 5+ years in philanthropy, fundraising, or financial services and enjoy building long-term relationships for community impact.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer shares more detail on requirements and how to apply, and similar roles often pop up nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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