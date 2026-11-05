🚚 North Charleston Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

North Charleston’s logistics scene is busy, with ports, plants, and warehouses all hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping parts, packages, and people moving.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: North Charleston, SC (onsite / gov’t facility)

(onsite / gov’t facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,900 – $108,000/year

Clearance: Secret clearance required

Lead logistics for Naval systems, from spares planning to tech manuals and configuration management. Good fit if you have defense logistics experience, a bachelor’s degree, and want a role that supports the warfighter with clear growth and strong benefits.

Employer: LaPorte Products, Inc.

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour + bonus potential

Schedule: Mon–Thu 7:00–4:00, Fri 7:00–1:00

Hands-on shipping role at a family-owned marine products company. You’ll pack orders, print labels, work with UPS/FedEx/USPS, and help with customer support. 1+ year of shipping/warehouse is preferred but they’ll train the right person, and benefits kick in after 90 days.

Employer: AH Group

Location: North Charleston, SC (customer manufacturing facility)

Type: Full-time, day shift, in-person

Category: Inventory, logistics & customer support

You’ll be the go-to person on the plant floor managing spare parts: collecting failed parts, updating the ERP system, coordinating shipping/receiving, and talking with vendors to keep machines running. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and PTO; ideal if you like fast-paced, customer-facing work.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles pop up all the time in this area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.