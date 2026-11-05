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🚚 North Charleston Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
North Charleston’s logistics scene is busy, with ports, plants, and warehouses all hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping parts, packages, and people moving.
Naval C5I Logistician Engineer
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: North Charleston, SC (onsite / gov’t facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $52,900 – $108,000/year
- Clearance: Secret clearance required
Lead logistics for Naval systems, from spares planning to tech manuals and configuration management. Good fit if you have defense logistics experience, a bachelor’s degree, and want a role that supports the warfighter with clear growth and strong benefits.
Shipping Clerk
- Employer: LaPorte Products, Inc.
- Location: North Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$20/hour + bonus potential
- Schedule: Mon–Thu 7:00–4:00, Fri 7:00–1:00
Hands-on shipping role at a family-owned marine products company. You’ll pack orders, print labels, work with UPS/FedEx/USPS, and help with customer support. 1+ year of shipping/warehouse is preferred but they’ll train the right person, and benefits kick in after 90 days.
On-Site Account Representative
- Employer: AH Group
- Location: North Charleston, SC (customer manufacturing facility)
- Type: Full-time, day shift, in-person
- Category: Inventory, logistics & customer support
You’ll be the go-to person on the plant floor managing spare parts: collecting failed parts, updating the ERP system, coordinating shipping/receiving, and talking with vendors to keep machines running. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and PTO; ideal if you like fast-paced, customer-facing work.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles pop up all the time in this area.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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