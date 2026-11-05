🚌 North Charleston transportation jobs with multiple openings

North Charleston is busy and growing, which means more traffic, more packages, and more need for people who can keep things moving safely.

Here are a few solid transportation-related roles hiring now.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76 per mile (paid weekly)

Deliver packages in your own car around local neighborhoods. This is a very active, outdoor role with flexible, day-to-day scheduling (Monday–Saturday, including some holidays). You’ll need a valid driver’s license, a qualifying vehicle with insurance, and the ability to lift up to 70 lbs.

Employer: HNTB

Location: North Charleston, SC (also listed in Charlotte, Columbia, Raleigh)

(also listed in Charlotte, Columbia, Raleigh) Type: Full-time, Regular

Category: Engineering / Project Management

Lead traffic safety projects like crash analysis, corridor safety studies, and safety evaluations for public clients. This role is ideal for an experienced engineer (Bachelor’s in Engineering + ~8 years’ experience) who wants to manage projects, mentor a team, and help shape safer roads across the Carolinas. Visa sponsorship is available.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.