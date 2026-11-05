🚔 North Charleston public safety jobs with multiple openings

North Charleston has steady demand for people who keep hospitals, logistics hubs, and homes safe and running. If you like fast-paced work and helping others, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: North Charleston, SC (healthcare facility)

(healthcare facility) Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.75/hour

Shifts: Tue–Thu, 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM

This front-desk role is all about greeting patients and visitors, checking people in, and keeping an eye on who comes and goes. Good fit if you have 1+ year of security experience, like customer service, and want steady daytime hours with access to extra shifts and paid training.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: North Charleston, SC (logistics & distribution site)

(logistics & distribution site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour

Shifts: Overnight, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM (Mon, Fri, Sat, Sun)

You’ll manage gate and door access, check IDs, log vehicles, and patrol docks and parking areas. Great if you have 1+ year of security experience, don’t mind overnights, and want full-time hours with benefits, paid training, and chances to pick up extra shifts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: North Charleston, SC (hospital environment)

(hospital environment) Type: Full-time and Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

This hospital post mixes patrols, access control, and helping staff with de‑escalation and emergencies. Good for folks with 2+ years in customer service or protective services, comfortable with TB testing/vaccines, and willing to get taser certification and handle more intense situations.

Employer: ARS/Rescue Rooter

Location: North Charleston, SC (on-site office)

(on-site office) Type: Full-time, year-round

Pay: $20–$25/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri with rotating weekends; shifts between 8 AM and 9 PM

You’ll coordinate HVAC, plumbing, and electrical service calls, keep techs moving efficiently, and manage a busy phone and scheduling system. Comes with weekly pay, benefits after 31 days, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match, ideal if you’re organized and like fast-paced office work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles nearby, and it’s easier to move up once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.