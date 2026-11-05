👔 North Charleston Exec & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

North Charleston is busy with big infrastructure, construction, and planning work right now. If you’re a seasoned leader (or ready to grow into it), there are several strong management roles open.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level construction scheduler role on JE Dunn’s Advanced Facilities Group, supporting large industrial, data center, and semiconductor projects. You’ll build and update project schedules, visit job sites, and help drive planning best practices across teams.

Employer: Godshall Recruiting (electrical construction client)

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Salary: $180,000 – $240,000

High-impact leadership role overseeing large commercial, industrial, and infrastructure electrical projects. You’ll guide project execution, financial performance, and field teams, with strong benefits and room to shape operations across multi-million-dollar jobs.

Employer: PlayCore

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manages synthetic turf and landscape installation projects from award to closeout. Great fit if you like being in the field, coordinating subs and materials, and keeping customers happy across multiple active jobs (gas allowance and regular local travel included).

Note: This role also appears on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so only one listing is shown here.

Employer: HNTB

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: Not listed

Senior role leading mini-mega to mega infrastructure planning projects (often $1M–$25M+). You’ll be the main client contact, manage budgets and schedules, mentor staff, and help win and deliver complex transportation and planning work.

Employer: AECOM

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Executive-level position leading major government and public-sector infrastructure programs. You’ll oversee multidisciplinary teams, guide program strategy, manage risk and quality, and help grow AECOM’s footprint with key agencies and public clients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail on requirements and next steps, and many have other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.