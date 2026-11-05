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👔 North Charleston Exec & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
North Charleston is busy with big infrastructure, construction, and planning work right now. If you’re a seasoned leader (or ready to grow into it), there are several strong management roles open.
Scheduler, AFG
Employer: JE Dunn Construction
Location: North Charleston, SC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level construction scheduler role on JE Dunn’s Advanced Facilities Group, supporting large industrial, data center, and semiconductor projects. You’ll build and update project schedules, visit job sites, and help drive planning best practices across teams.
Operations Manager
Employer: Godshall Recruiting (electrical construction client)
Location: North Charleston, SC
Type: Full-time, Direct Hire
Salary: $180,000 – $240,000
High-impact leadership role overseeing large commercial, industrial, and infrastructure electrical projects. You’ll guide project execution, financial performance, and field teams, with strong benefits and room to shape operations across multi-million-dollar jobs.
Installation Project Manager – ProGreen
Employer: PlayCore
Location: North Charleston, SC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Manages synthetic turf and landscape installation projects from award to closeout. Great fit if you like being in the field, coordinating subs and materials, and keeping customers happy across multiple active jobs (gas allowance and regular local travel included).
Note: This role also appears on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so only one listing is shown here.
Senior Project Manager – Planning
Employer: HNTB
Location: North Charleston, SC
Type: Full-time, Regular
Salary: Not listed
Senior role leading mini-mega to mega infrastructure planning projects (often $1M–$25M+). You’ll be the main client contact, manage budgets and schedules, mentor staff, and help win and deliver complex transportation and planning work.
Associate Vice President, Design & Program Manager – Government Programs
Employer: AECOM
Location: North Charleston, SC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Executive-level position leading major government and public-sector infrastructure programs. You’ll oversee multidisciplinary teams, guide program strategy, manage risk and quality, and help grow AECOM’s footprint with key agencies and public clients.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail on requirements and next steps, and many have other openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.