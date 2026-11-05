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🔧 North Charleston Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
North Charleston has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for people who like keeping buildings, vehicles, and guest spaces in top shape.
Here are several solid building & grounds maintenance roles hiring in North Charleston, SC:
Facilities Coordinator
Employer: Strive Solutions
Location: North Charleston, SC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support day-to-day operations across a commercial real estate portfolio. You’ll manage work orders, schedule preventive maintenance, coordinate vendors, and help with safety, budgets, and compliance paperwork.
AMO Facilities Manager with Security Clearance
Employer: Akima Infrastructure Services (Akima Mission Optimization)
Location: North Charleston, SC (Charleston Warehouse)
Type: Full-time, On-site
Salary: Not listed
Special Requirement: U.S. citizen with ability to obtain/hold SECRET clearance
Lead daily operations for a federal contract warehouse, keeping the facility safe, secure, and compliant. This role covers building systems (HVAC, fire, electrical), OSHA safety programs, vendor and budget management, and working closely with government reps and the Facility Security Officer.
Plant and Equipment Technician II (Charleston)
Employer: The Blood Connection
Location: North Charleston, SC
Type: Full-time
Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm, rotating on-call every other week
Salary: Not listed
Keep fleet vehicles, building systems, and grounds running smoothly for a regional blood center. You’ll help with vehicle maintenance and repairs, landscaping and exterior upkeep, building repairs, and equipment maintenance—plus occasional bus deliveries and pickups.
Housekeeper Inspector
Employer: TownePlace Suites
Location: North Charleston, SC
Type: Likely part-time/other (listed as OTHER)
Pay: From $15.00/hour
Help keep hotel rooms and common areas spotless while checking that cleaning standards are met. Duties include room cleaning, laundry, floor care, restocking supplies, and responding to guest needs—great if you have housekeeping or janitorial experience.
Room Attendant – Element by Marriott North Charleston
Employer: Hospitality America
Location: North Charleston, SC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Clean and reset guest rooms to a high standard at a modern Marriott property. You’ll change linens, refresh bathrooms, restock amenities, and report any safety issues, with access to training, benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k), and growth opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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