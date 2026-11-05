🔧 North Charleston Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

North Charleston has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for people who like keeping buildings, vehicles, and guest spaces in top shape.

Here are several solid building & grounds maintenance roles hiring in North Charleston, SC:

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support day-to-day operations across a commercial real estate portfolio. You’ll manage work orders, schedule preventive maintenance, coordinate vendors, and help with safety, budgets, and compliance paperwork.

Employer: Akima Infrastructure Services (Akima Mission Optimization)

Location: North Charleston, SC (Charleston Warehouse)

Type: Full-time, On-site

Salary: Not listed

Special Requirement: U.S. citizen with ability to obtain/hold SECRET clearance

Lead daily operations for a federal contract warehouse, keeping the facility safe, secure, and compliant. This role covers building systems (HVAC, fire, electrical), OSHA safety programs, vendor and budget management, and working closely with government reps and the Facility Security Officer.

Employer: The Blood Connection

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm, rotating on-call every other week

Salary: Not listed

Keep fleet vehicles, building systems, and grounds running smoothly for a regional blood center. You’ll help with vehicle maintenance and repairs, landscaping and exterior upkeep, building repairs, and equipment maintenance—plus occasional bus deliveries and pickups.

Employer: TownePlace Suites

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Likely part-time/other (listed as OTHER)

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Help keep hotel rooms and common areas spotless while checking that cleaning standards are met. Duties include room cleaning, laundry, floor care, restocking supplies, and responding to guest needs—great if you have housekeeping or janitorial experience.

Employer: Hospitality America

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Clean and reset guest rooms to a high standard at a modern Marriott property. You’ll change linens, refresh bathrooms, restock amenities, and report any safety issues, with access to training, benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k), and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.