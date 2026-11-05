📋 North Charleston Admin Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

North Charleston has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you like staying organized and helping people face-to-face.

Here are a few good admin roles hiring right in North Charleston, SC:

Employer: Hot Springs Pools and Spas

Hot Springs Pools and Spas Location: North Charleston, SC (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Family-owned company where you’ll handle permits, inspections, phones, and help in the retail showroom. Comes with 401(k) matching, health insurance, paid time off, life insurance, and an employee discount.

Employer: Quality Inn Coliseum

Quality Inn Coliseum Location: North Charleston, SC (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Front desk role where you’re the friendly face of the hotel, handling phones, check-ins, and basic admin work. Good fit if you’re organized, like helping guests, and don’t mind night shifts.

Employer: Caliber Collision

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (industry-comparable, paid weekly, overtime-eligible)

Not listed (industry-comparable, paid weekly, overtime-eligible) Why it’s worth a look: Mix of HR, payroll, A/R & A/P, and front office support in a busy auto body shop. Offers medical, dental, vision, and vacation from day one, plus clear paths to grow your career.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.