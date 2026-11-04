📣 North Charleston Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings

North Charleston is busy right now with front-line sales and service roles. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: United Rentals

United Rentals Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle inbound calls, quote equipment rentals, and help grow revenue for the world’s largest equipment rental provider. This role is great if you enjoy fast-paced customer service, problem-solving, and want strong benefits plus clear paths to move up.

Employer: Fireline Sprinkler, LLC

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Work with customers who need fire protection systems, prepare quotes, and help schedule inspections and service. Good fit if you like detailed work, steady client relationships, and want to learn a niche, in-demand industry like fire protection.

Employer: Freeway Insurance Services America, LLC

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $16–$19/hour + uncapped commission

Sell nonstandard auto insurance with no cold calling thanks to strong walk-in and inbound leads. This is a solid pick if you want paid training, licensing, and the chance to boost your income with bonuses and commissions.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local sales roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.