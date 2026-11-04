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📣 North Charleston Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings
North Charleston is busy right now with front-line sales and service roles. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these three openings are worth a look.
Inside Sales Rep – SST
- Employer: United Rentals
- Location: North Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle inbound calls, quote equipment rentals, and help grow revenue for the world’s largest equipment rental provider. This role is great if you enjoy fast-paced customer service, problem-solving, and want strong benefits plus clear paths to move up.
Sales and Service Specialist
- Employer: Fireline Sprinkler, LLC
- Location: North Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Work with customers who need fire protection systems, prepare quotes, and help schedule inspections and service. Good fit if you like detailed work, steady client relationships, and want to learn a niche, in-demand industry like fire protection.
Insurance Sales Trainee / Sales Representative
- Employer: Freeway Insurance Services America, LLC
- Location: North Charleston, SC
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $16–$19/hour + uncapped commission
Sell nonstandard auto insurance with no cold calling thanks to strong walk-in and inbound leads. This is a solid pick if you want paid training, licensing, and the chance to boost your income with bonuses and commissions.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local sales roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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