🏗️ North Charleston Engineering Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Roles

North Charleston is buzzing with engineering work right now, from aerospace to civil BIM to custom metalwork. If you’re technical and hands-on, there’s a lot here worth a closer look.

Employer: Archer (partnering with Boeing )

Archer (partnering with ) Location: North Charleston, SC (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $91,800 – $124,200

Deadline: Nov 16, 2026

Work on 787 seats and interiors, designing and maintaining wire harness and cable routing across the aircraft. Great fit if you have 2+ years in wire harness/electrical/mechanical design and want deep exposure to commercial aviation with strong pay and relocation available.

Employer: Archer (partnering with Boeing )

Archer (partnering with ) Location: North Charleston, SC (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Mid-Level: $107,100 – $144,900; Senior: $131,750 – $178,250

Deadline: Nov 20, 2026

Lead certification and safety work with the FAA and global regulators for Boeing commercial aircraft. Ideal if you have 5+ years working directly with FAA/ODA on Type Certification and want a visible, systems-level role shaping compliance and airworthiness.

Employer: Archer (partnering with Boeing )

Archer (partnering with ) Location: North Charleston, SC (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Experienced: $103,700 – $140,300; Senior: $126,650 – $171,350

Deadline: Nov 21, 2026

Join the 787 Flight Controls Mechanical Hydraulics team working on systems like primary flight controls, hydraulics, landing gear actuation, and brakes. Great for mechanical/aerospace engineers with 5–9+ years in flight controls, hydraulics, or related systems who enjoy design, analysis, testing, and certification.

Employer: SAIC

Location: North Charleston, SC (on-site, some travel)

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Full-time, Day shift Salary: Target $80,001 – $120,000

Design modular DC power distribution and PCBs for distributed maritime sensor systems, including renewables like wave and solar. Good match if you have 5+ years electronics experience, microcontroller programming (C++/Python), IoT/low-SWaP systems, and can obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: McKim & Creed, Inc.

Location: North Charleston, SC

Type: Full-time

Lead surveying operations and business growth for a regional office, including client development, staffing, and project delivery. Best for a SC PLS with 10+ years in land surveying (5+ in leadership) and strong experience in construction staking, utility as-builts, SCDOT, DoD, and large commercial/industrial projects.

Employer: RK&K

Location: North Charleston, SC or Remote (US-based)

Type: Full-time

Serve as a firmwide Civil BIM and digital delivery resource across transportation, water, and public infrastructure projects. Great if you have 5–10+ years civil/BIM experience, strong skills in Bentley/OpenRoads/Civil 3D/Revit, and want to push AI, digital twins, and model-based delivery (no visa sponsorship available).

Employer: Robert Thomas Iron Design LLC

Location: North Charleston, SC (historic Charleston Naval Yard)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $28.00 – $33.00/hour

Highly CAD-forward SolidWorks role designing architectural and ornamental metalwork, furniture, lighting, and tooling for a custom fabrication studio. Perfect if you have 5+ years advanced SolidWorks, solid mechanical fundamentals, and love seeing your models turn into real forged and machined pieces.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.