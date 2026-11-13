📅 Preschool story & craft time with Miss Susan

Bring your little one for Preschool Story & Craft at the North Castle Public Library. Kids will enjoy a themed storytime followed by a related craft activity.

This program is for young children and their accompanying adults. Adults are expected to stay and participate with their child during the program. Solo adults are not allowed at this event.

If you have a preschooler who loves stories and making things, this is a sweet, low-key way to spend time together at the library.