📅 Cozy fall cooking class: soups & sweets online

Comfort food season is here, and North Castle Public Library is hosting a virtual cooking class.

You’ll learn how to make:

A cozy pot of curried pumpkin soup

Tender maple cookies for dessert

This is part of the Big Flavors Library Cooking Program and takes place online via Zoom.

How to join:

Use this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87686398329?pwd=NpwiIrHjfYXyUoKMRubkgTau7mKO5f.1

Meeting ID: 876 8639 8329

Passcode: 466592

Hop on from your own kitchen and cook along for a fun, fall-themed evening.