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North Castle
📅 Virtual class: make curried pumpkin soup & maple cookies
9 days ago
📅 Cozy fall cooking class: soups & sweets online
Comfort food season is here, and North Castle Public Library is hosting a virtual cooking class.
You’ll learn how to make:
- A cozy pot of curried pumpkin soup
- Tender maple cookies for dessert
This is part of the Big Flavors Library Cooking Program and takes place online via Zoom.
How to join:
Use this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87686398329?pwd=NpwiIrHjfYXyUoKMRubkgTau7mKO5f.1
Meeting ID: 876 8639 8329
Passcode: 466592
Hop on from your own kitchen and cook along for a fun, fall-themed evening.
More Info: Favorite Holiday Soups & Sweets | North Castle Pub...
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