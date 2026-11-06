📅 “Bounce the Baby” storytime for ages 0–18 months

📅 Baby storytime at North Castle Public Library

Bring your little one to “Bounce the Baby”, a gentle lapsit program for our youngest readers.

Babies and caregivers will enjoy simple stories, fingerplays, and songs together. This program is for ages 0–18 months.

An adult must attend and be engaged with their child during the program — solo adults are not allowed.

If you have a baby under 18 months and want a sweet, low-key activity, add this to your calendar at North Castle Public Library.