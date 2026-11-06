Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
North Castle

📅 “Bounce the Baby” storytime for ages 0–18 months

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27J2Vj_1GoRG2fA00

📅 Baby storytime at North Castle Public Library

Bring your little one to “Bounce the Baby”, a gentle lapsit program for our youngest readers.

Babies and caregivers will enjoy simple stories, fingerplays, and songs together. This program is for ages 0–18 months.

An adult must attend and be engaged with their child during the program — solo adults are not allowed.

If you have a baby under 18 months and want a sweet, low-key activity, add this to your calendar at North Castle Public Library.

More Info: Bounce the Baby | North Castle Public Library

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments